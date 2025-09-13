Hot Scott mixing it with the Mariners

Connect with us

Cedwyn Scott has enjoyed a storming start to life at South Shields – but the National League promotion hero insists there is a lot more to come.

By Mark Carruthers

CEDWYN Scott has enjoyed a storming start to life at South Shields – but the National League promotion hero insists there is a lot more to come.
The 26-year-old joined the National League North Mariners from Carlisle United last month, reuniting with his former Gateshead ad assistant manager Ian Watson.
And Scott has got off to the perfect start at the 1st Cloud Arena, smashing five goals in his first seven games to help take Shields to the top of the table.
Under Watson and boss Mike Williamson, Scott helped fire Gateshead to the Na...

