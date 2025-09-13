Connect with us

Isthmian Leagues

Keith’s got his Blues singing

Keith Rowland says Brentwood Town’s hot start to life back at Step 3 is breeding confidence – but the early Isthmian Premier leaders aren’t just admiring the view.

By Matt Badcock

ON A ROLL: Brentwood’s Charlee Hughes and manager Keith Rowland, inset
PICTURE:Nick Gunn

The Blues won the Isthmian North title last season after some recent near-misses including play-off final defeat the previous year.
And, after nine seasons away, they’ve continued that forward momentum to lead the way after six wins and a draw in their opening seven league games.
“We’re well-documented now,” boss Rowland to...

