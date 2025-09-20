Isthmian Leagues
Ace Taylor back where he belongs with Rams
Joe Taylor says he’s driven to carry on where he left off after returning to Ramsgate.
Premier
Keith’s got his Blues singing
Keith Rowland says Brentwood Town’s hot start to life back at Step 3 is breeding confidence – but the early Isthmian Premier leaders aren’t just admiring the view.
Billericay Town appoint Danny Scopes as new manager after Gary McCann departure
Billericay Town have confirmed the appointment of Danny Scopes as their new first team manager.
Dulwich Hamlet 2-0 Canvey Island: Four of Dacey’s
Mark Dacey's Dulwich made it four wins from four to sit on top of the table with the only remaining 100 per cent record.