Ace Taylor back where he belongs with Rams

Joe Taylor says he's driven to carry on where he left off after returning to Ramsgate.

By Matt Badcock

WELCOME RETURN: Joe Taylor is back at Ramsgate

JOE TAYLOR says he’s driven to carry on where he left off after returning to Ramsgate.
The 34-year-old is back where he scored 48 goals last season – following 53 the year before – as they won the Isthmian South East title.
Those feats landed the striker back-to-back Golden Boots at The NLP’s National Game Awards as the most prolific scorer at Steps 1-4. It also led to the opportunity to move to Hornchurch in the summer for a crack at Step 2 football.
However, after finding his playing time limited, Taylor moved to Billericay...

