Law lit up a Lee-thal injection
Glovely jubbly! Webb’s given the green light, just like his Dad
Danny Webb would never have imagined 25 years on he’d be sitting in the same Yeovil Town manager’s seat as his dad once did.
Scunthorpe United 4-0 Truro City: Iron show they’ve got the hunger for a fight
Andy Butler believes the next couple of weeks will provide serious insight into Scunthorpe United’s top-seven potential this season after his side maintained their impressive form by demolishing bottom-of-the-table Truro City at the Attis Arena.
York City 0-1 Solihull Moors: Moors all mighty to stun York
Solihull Moors’ fine start to life under the interim charge of James Quinn got even better after a late goal stole the three points at York City.
It’s Scott to be a proud day for all
Proud chairman Tony Scott knows the whole community will be throwing their weight behind Woodford Town’s FA Cup glory bid – all except his own son Ryley!