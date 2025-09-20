Connect with us

National League

Scunthorpe United 4-0 Truro City: Iron show they’ve got the hunger for a fight

Andy Butler believes the next couple of weeks will provide serious insight into Scunthorpe United’s top-seven potential this season after his side maintained their impressive form by demolishing bottom-of-the-table Truro City at the Attis Arena.

Butler’s boys keep unbeaten run in tact
By Chris Sumpter

SCUNTHORPE UTD 4
Dawson 23, Howe 53, Beestin 70, Whitehall 84

TRURO CITY 0
THEY’VE GOT FOR A FIGHT

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Scunthorpe’s Alfie Beestin sends in their third and, inset, Declan Howe makes it two
PICTURE: Michael AC Braithwaite

DELIGHTED boss Andy Butler believes the next couple of weeks will provide serious insight into Scunthorpe United’s top-seven potential this season after his side maintained their impressive form by demolishing bottom-of-the-table Truro City at the Attis Arena.
Goals from Joey Dawson, Declan Howe, B...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League

  •

    Glovely jubbly! Webb’s given the green light, just like his Dad

    Danny Webb would never have imagined 25 years on he’d be sitting in the same Yeovil Town manager’s seat as his dad once did.

  •

    Law lit up a Lee-thal injection

    By Chris Dunlavy SUCCESS STORY: Non-League protege Lee Gregory celebrates winning promotion with Sheffield Wednesday PICTURE: Alamy LEE Gregory still remembers the conversation he had with Nicky Law during a brief spell on trial at Alfreton Town two decades ago. The striker, who retired last week after scoring 112 EFL...

  •

    York City 0-1 Solihull Moors: Moors all mighty to stun York

    Solihull Moors’ fine start to life under the interim charge of James Quinn got even better after a late goal stole the three points at York City.

  •

    Tommy’s men have a duty to entertain

    HIS team may have been top scorers among the 428 teams in the top eight tiers of English football before yesterday, but Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington believes his team should have scored even more, writes Steve Gibbs.