Scunthorpe United 4-0 Truro City: Iron show they’ve got the hunger for a fight

Butler’s boys keep unbeaten run in tact

By Chris Sumpter

SCUNTHORPE UTD 4

Dawson 23, Howe 53, Beestin 70, Whitehall 84

TRURO CITY 0

THEY’VE GOT FOR A FIGHT

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Scunthorpe’s Alfie Beestin sends in their third and, inset, Declan Howe makes it two

PICTURE: Michael AC Braithwaite

DELIGHTED boss Andy Butler believes the next couple of weeks will provide serious insight into Scunthorpe United’s top-seven potential this season after his side maintained their impressive form by demolishing bottom-of-the-table Truro City at the Attis Arena.

Goals from Joey Dawson, Declan Howe, B...