Chelmsford City seeking long term successor for Rod Stringer

Chelmsford City are looking for a new manager to lead them for the next decade after parting company with Rod Stringer after nearly four years at the helm.

Stringer departed on Tuesday night after City’s board decided it was time for a change of leadership and the Clarets say they want his successor to be at the helm for years to come.

Former Braintree Town boss Stringer, pictured, took charge of the National League South club in May 2016 after standing down at Bishops Stortford.

The Conference South title winner with Braintree in 2010-11 has also managed Aveley, Barking, Barkingside and Harold Wood Athletic.

CLUB STATEMENT: Rod Stringer leaves Clubhttps://t.co/uGiSCPKaPl pic.twitter.com/vjaVuNHcqr — Chelmsford City FC (@OfficialClarets) January 28, 2020

Last season he guided the Clarets to the play-offs semi-finals but they lost that form this term and City chairman Steve Shore told the club’s fans it had been time for a change.

Shore wants their next manager to share their vision for the next decade.

He told the club’s website on Wednesday: “Rod and his team have provided many moments that will go down in the Club’s history, including three years in the play offs and three Essex Senior Cup finals, for which we will always be grateful.

“However, performances this season have not reached those of previous years and as such, the board have decided that a change is now required.

“The process to find a suitable replacement begins immediately. The board are unanimous in believing that the successful candidate will be the person that provides the best balance between proven managerial success and the ability to inspire and support the delivery of the club’s 10-year vision.

“Arrangements for the interim leadership of our first team whilst the recruitment process is completed, will be confirmed within the next 48 hours. In the meantime, I know you will join me in wishing Rod well for the future.”

He added: “As usual, but now more than ever, your support is critical to the success of the club, so please continue to get behind the team and give them every encouragement because the push toward the top end of the table plus the hunt for silverware in the FA Trophy and the Essex Senior Cup will continue through to the end of the season.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days, together with exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s upcoming action in the Vanarama National League South.

Image courtesy of @OfficialClarets/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Chelmsford City, Chelmsford City FC, National League, National League South, Vanarama National League