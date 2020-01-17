New Football Association campaign to help fans beat discrimination

The Football Association has launched a new campaign to make it easier for fans to help kick discrimination out of grassroots football.
Launched by Wembley bosses on Friday, the FA’s “Tell us, We’ll Tackle It” campaign is aiming to encourage spectators to report every act of discrimination witnessed within the game by updating and simplified the process of reporting discrimination.
The initiative is now being rolled out by every County FA across the country in order to increase the emphasis on the importance of reporting incidents and reassure people that it can make a tangible difference with incidents recorded and offenders dealt with.
The FA has created a video to outline its zero-tolerance approach, reiterating that there’s no place for discrimination in football, whether it’s online, in training, on the pitch or on the sidelines.
The updated reporting process and website means all completed online forms will be sent directly to the relevant FA and County FA staff so they can begin any investigation process immediately. It also includes clarity on the process and FAQs to assist with any further queries.
For more information or to report an act of discrimination, head to www.TheFA.com/tellus.
The Football Association is the not-for-profit governing body of football in England. It is responsible for promoting and developing every level of the game, from grassroots through tothe professional game, and successfully generates enough revenue to support the investment of £180m into English football each year.
The FA oversees 27 England international teams, across men’s, women’s, youth and disability football, as well as running FA Competitions, including the Emirates FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup, andthe world-class facilities of Wembley Stadium connected by EE and St. George’s Park, all with a purpose to Unite the Game and Inspire the Nation.
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days, together with exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s upcoming action from the Vanarama National League to Step 5 and below.
Tagged FA, Football Association