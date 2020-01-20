Steve Kuhne teams up in new triumvirate at Eynesbury Rovers

Former St Neots Town striker Steve Kuhne has joined a new managerial triumvirate at Spartan South Midlands Premier Eynesbury Rovers.

The former United Counties League goal machine, who moved into management at St Neots Saints, Olney Town and most recently as Potton United boss, teamed up on Monday with Ash Fuller and Dean Greygoose.

Fuller and Greygoose had taken control as caretakers for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Spartan South Midlands Premier leaders Colney Heath after former Rovers boss Mark Ducket stood down last week after fours years at the helm to take over at Bedford Town.

Fuller had been Ducket’s assistant, while Greygoose, who also coaches the keepers at his former club Cambridge United, had also been helping out at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground.

Cambridgeshire Live reported on Monday that none of the three will officially be given the title of manager.

With keeping continuity in mind and out of respect to the very tight playing group, @ash_j_fuller and @DeanGreygoose will be joined by @SteveKuhne making what we see as a very exciting and able team. pic.twitter.com/EyvQjRRmKm — Eynesbury Rovers FC Official (@EynesburyRovers) January 20, 2020

According to a club statement, Rovers turned to the trio with “continuity in mind and out of respect to the very tight playing group”.

Rovers are without a game this weekend and the trio will take charge for the first time on Tuesday week for the club’s rescheduled trip to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

Former manager Ducket’s involvement with Rovers is not completely over with the Football Association looking into crowd trouble and vandalism during their Buildbase FA Vase clash with Leighton Town.

The FA are investigating trouble which erupted immediately after Leighton Town scored a stoppage-time winner in their 4-3 win at Eynesbury Rovers, with Ducket claiming he had a punch thrown at him.

Leighton were losing 3-1 to their Spartan South Midlands League rivals in last weekend’s fourth round tie before supersub Ashton Campbell turned the game around with a brilliant hat-trick.

According to a report on the investigation in The Non-League Paper on Sunday, visiting fans were then caught on video invading the Hall Road pitch throwing flares, ripping out seats and damaging the stand and portable buildings.

Rovers striker Jordan Brown also had missiles thrown at him, while home fans were said to have responded by throwing drinks at the opposing supporters.

Ducket said: “I’ve never witnessed anything like it.”

Image courtesy of United Counties League Fans on Facebook

