Buildbase name six of the best as finalists in £100k Transfer Deal 2020!

FA Vase and Trophy sponsors Buildbase have named the six Non-League clubs in the running to scoop a share of their Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal 2020.

The three finalists in the FA Vase and FA Trophy sections of this season’s giveaway were unveiled on Tuesday before the winning club in each walks away with a £25,000 product bursary of building, electrical and hire materials.

After scoring the highest number of public votes in recent months for its application, Southern League Merthyr Town won a ‘golden ticket’ to the 2020 final in the FA Trophy section.

The Martyrs will be up against Basingstoke Town and Northern Premier League Basford United while Shoreham, Chester-Le-Street Town and Kirkley and Pakefield made the shortlist as FA Vase finalists.

Each of the clubs has outlined its proposed renovation plans, which include extensions, changing room upgrades and building a new clubhouse. The finalists will pitch against each other and present their plans to a panel of judges from Buildbase and the Football Association in the coming months.

Clubs will need to demonstrate the feasibility of their projects as well as benefits to the club, fans and wider community. Local Buildbase branches will support then with information, advice and supply the building products required for their projects.

Buildbase managing director Paul Roche said: “These clubs have all done brilliantly to get this far. We’ve had some fantastic projects submitted this year with many clubs desperately needing to win so they can grow and deepen their place in the community. They’re all in with an equal chance and I wish them the best of luck.”

The Buildbase £100K Transfer Deal to help clubs renovate their facilities has been running since the builders’ merchant became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.

So far, building materials worth up to £400,000 have been given away. Last season’s winners were Barton Rovers and Stowmarket Town.

