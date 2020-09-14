FA Cup first qualifying round draw made at Wembley

Non-League fans and their clubs are eyeing up their next opponents in the FA Cup after the draw for the first qualifying round was made at lunchtime on Monday.
The midweek schedule of 117 ties are set to be played in the week starting Monday, September 22.
The winners in the first qualifying round will collect £2,250, with the losers banking £750 from the FA Prize Fund.
All matches must be played to a conclusion on the night with no extra-time and the results decided on penalties if deadlocked after 90 minutes.
FA Cup first qualifying round
1 Sunderland RCA v Prescot Cables
2 Lancaster City v Runcorn Town
3 Warrington Town v South Shields
4 Marske United v Trafford
5 Mossley v Ramsbottom United
6 West Allotment Celtic v Hyde United
7 Skelmersdale United v Bootle
8 West Auckland Town v Runcorn Linnets
9 Whitley Bay v Witton Albion
10 Radcliffe v Workington
11 Scarborough Athletic v Ashton United
12 Frickley Athletic v Marine
13 Whitby Town v Warrington Rylands
14 City of Liverpool v Morpeth Town
15 Atherton Collieries v Bamber Bridge
16 Longridge Town v Charnock Richard
17 Stalybridge Celtic v Bishop Auckland
18 Consett v Stockton Town
19 FC United of Manchester v Pontefract Collieries
20 Tadcaster Albion v Litherland Remyca
21 Hednesford Town v Long Eaton United
22 Tamworth v Stourbridge
23 Worcester City v Stafford Rangers
24 Quorn v Matlock Town
25 Leek Town v Mickleover
26 Grantham Town v Rushall Olympic
27 Nuneaton Borough v Loughborough Dynamo
28 Westfields v Worksop Town
29 West Bridgford v Halesowen Town
30 Coventry Sphinx v Ilkeston Town
31 Banbury United v Carlton Town
32 Chasetown v Basford United
33 Tividale v Nantwich Town
34 Barwell v Bedworth United
35 AFC Mansfield v Gainsborough Trinity
36 Coalville Town v Sheffield
37 Buxton v Belper Town
38 Daventry Town v Evesham United
39 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Newark
40 Shifnal Town v Alvechurch
41 Bromsgrove Sporting v Stratford Town
42 Hanley Town v Redditch United
43 Ely City v Biggleswade
44 Haverhill Rovers v Maldon & Tiptree
45 Walthamstow v St Margaretsbury
46 Bury Town v Brightlingsea Regent
47 Dereham Town v Canvey Island
48 Kings Langley v FC Clacton
49 Stamford v AFC Sudbury
50 Hitchin Town v Needham Market
51 Bowers & Pitsea v Hornchurch
52 Grays Athletic v Potton United
53 Long Melford v Cheshunt
54 Hashtag United v Soham Town Rangers
55 Leiston v Biggleswade Town
56 Cambridge City v Stowmarket Town
57 Lowestoft Town v Aveley
58 Peterborough Sports v Enfield Town
59 Potters Bar Town v East Thurrock United
60 Harlow Town v Waltham Abbey
61 Royston Town v Wroxham
62 Leighton Town v Mildenhall Town
63 Welwyn Garden City v Bishop’s Stortford
64 Coggeshall Town v Stansted
65 Barking v Dunstable Town
66 Brantham Athletic v St Ives Town
67 New Salamis v Brentwood Town
68 Burnham v Northwood
69 Horsham v Kingstonian
70 Newhaven v Sevenoaks Town or CB Hounslow United
71 Hartley Wintney v Erith & Belvedere
72 Whyteleafe v Binfield
73 Chipstead v Deal Town
74 Staines Town v Walton Casuals
75 Frimley Green v Marlow
76 Little Common v Corinthian Casuals
77 Haringey Borough v Tunbridge Wells
78 Haywards Heath Town v Hanwell Town
79 Sutton Common Rovers v Metropolitan Police
80 Cobham v Risborough Rangers
81 Ashford United v Bracknell Town
82 Bedfont Sports Club v Lewes
83 Crawley Down Gatwick v Hendon
84 Wingate & Finchley v Folkestone Invicta
85 Hastings United v Chesham United
86 Cray Wanderers v Fisher
87 Steyning Town Community v Sheppey United
88 East Grinstead Town v Worthing
89 South Park v Bognor Regis Town
90 Merstham v AFC Dunstable
91 Chertsey Town v Leatherhead
92 Cray Valley (PM) v Burgess Hill Town
93 Beaconsfield Town v Harrow Borough
94 Chatham Town v Southall
95 Chalfont St Peter v Farnborough
96 Margate v Hayes & Yeading United
97 Carshalton Athletic v Faversham Town
98 Tavistock v Gosport Borough
99 Fairford Town v Sholing
100 Cinderford Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town
101 Basingstoke Town v Cribbs
or Chichester City
102 Cowes Sports v Weston Super Mare
103 Kidlington v Salisbury
104 Aylesbury United v Moneyfields
105 Taunton Town v Wantage Town
106 Winchester City v Clevedon Town
107 Larkhall Athletic v Bitton
108 Tiverton Town v Bideford
109 Tadley Calleva v Truro City
110 Barnstaple Town v Wimborne Town
111 Yate Town v Bristol Manor Farm
112 Highworth Town v Melksham Town
Fixture schedule schedule
113 Merthyr Town v Poole Town
114 Frome Town v AFC Stoneham
115 Christchurch v Dorchester Town
116 Swindon Supermarine v Shepton Mallet
117 Saltash United v Cirencester Town
