FA Cup first qualifying round draw made at Wembley

Non-League fans and their clubs are eyeing up their next opponents in the FA Cup after the draw for the first qualifying round was made at lunchtime on Monday.

The midweek schedule of 117 ties are set to be played in the week starting Monday, September 22.

The winners in the first qualifying round will collect £2,250, with the losers banking £750 from the FA Prize Fund.

All matches must be played to a conclusion on the night with no extra-time and the results decided on penalties if deadlocked after 90 minutes.

FA Cup first qualifying round

1 Sunderland RCA v Prescot Cables

2 Lancaster City v Runcorn Town

3 Warrington Town v South Shields

4 Marske United v Trafford

5 Mossley v Ramsbottom United

6 West Allotment Celtic v Hyde United

7 Skelmersdale United v Bootle

8 West Auckland Town v Runcorn Linnets

9 Whitley Bay v Witton Albion

10 Radcliffe v Workington

11 Scarborough Athletic v Ashton United

12 Frickley Athletic v Marine

13 Whitby Town v Warrington Rylands

14 City of Liverpool v Morpeth Town

15 Atherton Collieries v Bamber Bridge

16 Longridge Town v Charnock Richard

17 Stalybridge Celtic v Bishop Auckland

18 Consett v Stockton Town

19 FC United of Manchester v Pontefract Collieries

20 Tadcaster Albion v Litherland Remyca

21 Hednesford Town v Long Eaton United

22 Tamworth v Stourbridge

23 Worcester City v Stafford Rangers

24 Quorn v Matlock Town

25 Leek Town v Mickleover

26 Grantham Town v Rushall Olympic

27 Nuneaton Borough v Loughborough Dynamo

28 Westfields v Worksop Town

29 West Bridgford v Halesowen Town

30 Coventry Sphinx v Ilkeston Town

31 Banbury United v Carlton Town

32 Chasetown v Basford United

33 Tividale v Nantwich Town

34 Barwell v Bedworth United

35 AFC Mansfield v Gainsborough Trinity

36 Coalville Town v Sheffield

37 Buxton v Belper Town

38 Daventry Town v Evesham United

39 AFC Rushden & Diamonds v Newark

40 Shifnal Town v Alvechurch

41 Bromsgrove Sporting v Stratford Town

42 Hanley Town v Redditch United

43 Ely City v Biggleswade

44 Haverhill Rovers v Maldon & Tiptree

45 Walthamstow v St Margaretsbury

46 Bury Town v Brightlingsea Regent

47 Dereham Town v Canvey Island

48 Kings Langley v FC Clacton

49 Stamford v AFC Sudbury

50 Hitchin Town v Needham Market

51 Bowers & Pitsea v Hornchurch

52 Grays Athletic v Potton United

53 Long Melford v Cheshunt

54 Hashtag United v Soham Town Rangers

55 Leiston v Biggleswade Town

56 Cambridge City v Stowmarket Town

57 Lowestoft Town v Aveley

58 Peterborough Sports v Enfield Town

59 Potters Bar Town v East Thurrock United

60 Harlow Town v Waltham Abbey

61 Royston Town v Wroxham

62 Leighton Town v Mildenhall Town

63 Welwyn Garden City v Bishop’s Stortford

64 Coggeshall Town v Stansted

65 Barking v Dunstable Town

66 Brantham Athletic v St Ives Town

67 New Salamis v Brentwood Town

68 Burnham v Northwood

69 Horsham v Kingstonian

70 Newhaven v Sevenoaks Town or CB Hounslow United

71 Hartley Wintney v Erith & Belvedere

72 Whyteleafe v Binfield

73 Chipstead v Deal Town

74 Staines Town v Walton Casuals

75 Frimley Green v Marlow

76 Little Common v Corinthian Casuals

77 Haringey Borough v Tunbridge Wells

78 Haywards Heath Town v Hanwell Town

79 Sutton Common Rovers v Metropolitan Police

80 Cobham v Risborough Rangers

81 Ashford United v Bracknell Town

82 Bedfont Sports Club v Lewes

83 Crawley Down Gatwick v Hendon

84 Wingate & Finchley v Folkestone Invicta

85 Hastings United v Chesham United

86 Cray Wanderers v Fisher

87 Steyning Town Community v Sheppey United

88 East Grinstead Town v Worthing

89 South Park v Bognor Regis Town

90 Merstham v AFC Dunstable

91 Chertsey Town v Leatherhead

92 Cray Valley (PM) v Burgess Hill Town

93 Beaconsfield Town v Harrow Borough

94 Chatham Town v Southall

95 Chalfont St Peter v Farnborough

96 Margate v Hayes & Yeading United

97 Carshalton Athletic v Faversham Town

98 Tavistock v Gosport Borough

99 Fairford Town v Sholing

100 Cinderford Town v Royal Wootton Bassett Town

101 Basingstoke Town v Cribbs

or Chichester City

102 Cowes Sports v Weston Super Mare

103 Kidlington v Salisbury

104 Aylesbury United v Moneyfields

105 Taunton Town v Wantage Town

106 Winchester City v Clevedon Town

107 Larkhall Athletic v Bitton

108 Tiverton Town v Bideford

109 Tadley Calleva v Truro City

110 Barnstaple Town v Wimborne Town

111 Yate Town v Bristol Manor Farm

112 Highworth Town v Melksham Town

Fixture schedule schedule

113 Merthyr Town v Poole Town

114 Frome Town v AFC Stoneham

115 Christchurch v Dorchester Town

116 Swindon Supermarine v Shepton Mallet

117 Saltash United v Cirencester Town

