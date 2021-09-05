Ashton United 0-1 Hebburn Town: Pure class from Amar sets up shock win

By David Robinson

ASHTON UNITED 0

HEBBURN TOWN 1

A SINGLE goal in the first ten minutes was enough to see the visitors from the North East into the second qualifying round after a low-quality encounter in front of 202 supporters at Hurst Cross.

Hebburn Town’s goal arrived after Dylan Archer was fouled out wide by the hosts’ defender Ben Hardcastle.

Then Kieran Aplin’s free kick was allowed to drift into the area where Amar Purewal guided it home past Ashton United’s stand-in keeper Oliver Martin.

A good flick by Tom Bentham then put Jack Redshaw in on goal and it needed a decent left-hande...