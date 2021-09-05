Cray Wanderers 1-3 Sutton Common Rovers: Awesome Allen leads Rovers to upset

By Mark Hunt

CRAY WANDERERS 1

SUTTON COMMON 3

SUTTON Common Rovers caused an upset as the Isthmian South-Central side defeated Isthmian Premier Cray Wanderers in their 150th FA Cup tie.

After a solid start from Cray Wanderers, with Archie Burnett and Fjord Rogers going close, it was the Commoners who broke the deadlock.

A clearance from Wands keeper Jack Turner was picked up in midfield by Brendan Murphy-Mc Veigh who found space to shoot from just outside the area and into the corner.

Cray looked to get back into it, but Sutton defended well and went 2-0 up in the 44th minute when Matt Tan...