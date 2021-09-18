Marske United 3-0 South Shields: Mariners left all at sea by impressive Seasiders

By Martin Jobling

GOTT TO BE KIDDING! Craig Gott celebrates Marke’s third in their shock win

PICTURE: Shutterpress/ Craig McNair

MARSKE UTD 3

Boyes 56, Round 79, Gott 87

SOUTH SHIELDS 0

MARSKE progressed to the third Qualifying Round of the FA Cup for the second consecutive season with a comprehensive second-half display against Northern Premier League Premier leaders South Shields.

A tight first half of very few chances saw Marske efforts from Dale Hopson and Glen Butterworth, twice, fire over the bar. Meanwhile, at the other end, Darius Osei turned Adam Wheatley on the half way line, b...