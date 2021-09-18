Shaftesbury Town 0-1 Bath City: Holness hits late to break Rockies!

By Mark Stillman
SHAFTESBURY T 0
BATH CITY 1
Holness 82
BATTLE: Bath City’s Elliot Frear challenges Jordan Foot
OMAR Holness left it late to head Bath past plucky Wessex Leaguers Shaftesbury.
With just eight minutes left, he substitute was perfectly placed to nod in his first goal for the club from Eddie Jones’ cross.
Shaftesbury defended tremendously throughout with Billy Maybury outstanding. And they looked set for a replay before Holness’ late intervention.
Proud Shaftesbury joint manager Ollie Cherrett told The NLP: “We were absolutely superb. But fair play to Bath. A little bit ...
