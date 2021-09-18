Sporting Khalsa 1-3 Kidderminster Harriers: Harriers have too much for brave Sporting

By Will Alsop

THE BELL TOLLS: Kidderminster’s Nyal Bell slots home his second goal to put Harriers 3-0

PICTURE: Will Kilpatrick

SPORTING KHALSA 1

Gosling 90 pen

KIDDERMINSTER H 3

Austin 61, Bell 72, 83

KIDDERMINSTER made it through comfortably enough despite a spirited show from lower-ranked Khalsa.

The National North side had the edge throughout with Sam Austin opening the scoring just past the hour before substitute Nyal Bell made sure with a timely double.

Harriers made much of the early running with Amari Morgan-Smith firing straight at keeper Sam Arnold before Ashley Hemmings waste...