Sporting Khalsa 1-3 Kidderminster Harriers: Harriers have too much for brave Sporting

THE BELL TOLLS: Kidderminster’s Nyal Bell slots home his second goal to put Harriers 3-0
SPORTING KHALSA 1
Gosling 90 pen
KIDDERMINSTER H 3
Austin 61, Bell 72, 83
KIDDERMINSTER made it through comfortably enough despite a spirited show from lower-ranked Khalsa.
The National North side had the edge throughout with Sam Austin opening the scoring just past the hour before substitute Nyal Bell made sure with a timely double.
Harriers made much of the early running with Amari Morgan-Smith firing straight at keeper Sam Arnold before Ashley Hemmings waste...
