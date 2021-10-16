AFC Sudbury 3-1 Dartford: Suds put big guns out into the wash

By Chris Palmer

AFC SUDBURY 3

Harris 50, Temple 63, O’Malley 90

DARTFORD 1

Jebb 45

NO CHANCE! AFC Sudbury’s Reece Harris curls a free-kick beyond Dartford keeper Craig King to pull his side level

PICTURE: Carol White-Griffi ths

STEP 4 AFC Sudbury stunned National League South table-toppers Dartford with a three-goal blitz after visiting captain Tom Bonner was sent off early in the second half.

Jack Jebb gave the previously unbeaten Darts a platform for victory with a magnificent opener just before half-time.

But after Bonner was dismissed for two yellow cards, the Suds took full adva...