Bromsgrove Sporting 0-5 Grimsby Town: Seb revs up the Mariners

By Max Banner

BROMSGROVE SP 0

GRIMSBY TOWN 5

Revan 17, 27, Longe-King 25, John-Lewis 82 (pen), Bapaga 90+3

GRIMSBY TOWN’S class shone through at the Victoria Ground with a comprehensive win over Bromsgrove Sporting in front of the BBC cameras.

The two-level gap between the two sides came to the fore in an 11-minute spell during the first half, as a brace from Aston Villa loanee Seb Revan and a header from centre back David Longe-King gave the Rouslers the proverbial mountain to climb going into the interval.

Bromsgrove showed spirit in the second half, but a Lenell John-Lewis penalty wi...