Warrington Rylands 0-0 Hebburn Town (Hebburn win 3-2 on pens): Hornets on the Mark thanks to Foden

By Garry Clarke

WARR’GTON RY 0

HEBBURN TN 0

Hebburn win 3-2 on pens

CLOSE CALL: Players challenge in midfield and, inset, Hebburn Town players congratulated each other after winning

PICTURE: Tina Newbury

WARRINGTON Rylands, who so often won via penalty shootouts on their way to winning the 2021 FA Vase found the boot on the other foot as 2020 Vase winners Hebburn Town outgunned them from the spot after a goalless draw.

There had been little to choose between the two teams when they met in the Vase last season and there was even less in yesterday’s meeting, this time in the FA Trophy.

