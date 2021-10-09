Warrington Rylands 0-0 Hebburn Town (Hebburn win 3-2 on pens): Hornets on the Mark thanks to Foden

By Garry Clarke
WARR’GTON RY 0
HEBBURN TN 0
Hebburn win 3-2 on pens
CLOSE CALL: Players challenge in midfield and, inset, Hebburn Town players congratulated each other after winning
PICTURE: Tina Newbury
WARRINGTON Rylands, who so often won via penalty shootouts on their way to winning the 2021 FA Vase found the boot on the other foot as 2020 Vase winners Hebburn Town outgunned them from the spot after a goalless draw.
There had been little to choose between the two teams when they met in the Vase last season and there was even less in yesterday’s meeting, this time in the FA Trophy.
H...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login