Club record attendance shows potential at Heaton Stannington, says manager Dean Nicholson

Heaton Stannington manager Dean Nicholson believes setting a club record attendance in their FA Vase first round defeat against Eccleshill United shows how much potential there is at Grounsell Park.

An impressive crowd of 619 were on hand to watch the Tyneside outfit fall to a 5-2 defeat against the Northern Counties East League Premier Division promotion challengers.

That figure surpasses the previous record of 515, which was set during a 6-0 defeat against Blyth Spartans in a Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final tie in 2016.

Nicholson revealed he was left “devastated” that his side could not reward supporters with what would have been a surprise win – but was left enthused by the level of support shown for his players and insisted the continued backing can help the club secure promotion into the Northern League’s top tier this season.

He told The NLP: “There is massive potential here and we have known that since we came to the club.

“I thank every single one of the 619 that was here today, they roared us on and tried to pull us through.

“I am devastated we could not do it for them.

“That level of crowd and a number of attendances we have had during the season so far just shows the potential there is within this football club.

“As a club, I believe we are on the up, and with crowds like this, we can help realise that potential and take the next step.”

It is eight years since the Stan were promoted into Northern League Division Two after securing the step seven Northern Alliance Premier Division title.

Top ten finishes have been secured in every season at step six – but promotion challenges have fallen short as the “ultimate aim” of a place in Division One has stayed out of reach.

However, an impressive opening to the current season has left Nicholson’s side sat with a seven-point lead at the top of the table ahead of next Saturday’s home game against second placed Newcastle University.

Nicholson believes he has learnt more from Saturday’s Vase exit than he had in the recent 9-1 demolition of Brandon United and is determined to bounce back from going on to enjoy a successful season.

“The ultimate aim is promotion into Division One and that is the level where this club wants to be,” he explained.

“I have probably learnt more from this game today than I did beating Brandon United last week – and that’s the nature of the game and the nature of the beast.

“It’s a negative, of course it is, we have conceded five goals at home and we are out of the FA Vase.

“They’re a good side, but they were avoidable goals, we could have put in a better performance and we will feel we could have done more to win the game.

“But the lads have been different class this season, I won’t criticise them, we win together and lose together and we want to bounce back from this.”