Darlington Town 0-4 Whitley Bay: Bay on the way to FA Vase success
JOE’S JOB IS OVER
JOE Conneely has resigned as manager of Hinckley AFC after five years at the club. Conneely joined as Courtney Belford’s assistant in 2020,and took over as manager three years ago. Belford returned a few months later and the pair shared the helm until last August, when Conneely took sole charge...
TRIO LEAD SYNNERS
BILLINGHAM Synthonia have strengthened their management team with the appointment of Ross James and Shaun Laverick to work alongside Tom Lea. James and Laverick have run Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves for the past two years, winning the North Riding Premier League and North Riding County Cup last season. Lea, the...
Jon Couch: Previewing the 2025/26 FA Vase and FA Trophy campaigns
Precisely 104 days after Aldershot Town and Whitstable Town lifted the Isuzu FA Trophy and FA Vase respectively at a sun-drenched Wembley Stadium, Non-League’s two premier cup competitions are back for another eagerly-awaited campaign. The 2025-26 FA Trophy kicks off with 32 clubs from Step 4 contesting 16 preliminary round...
Mark Carruthers: Can Whitley Bay recreate their FA Vase heroics this season?
The FA Vase makes a welcome return this weekend just 103 days after Whitstable Town became the latest winners of the competition with a 2-1 Wembley win against AFC Whyteleafe. Three goals probably doesn’t do justice to what was a thrilling final where both sides created a whole host of...