FA Vase

Darlington Town 0-4 Whitley Bay: Bay on the way to FA Vase success

DARLINGTON TOWN 0 WHITLEY BAY 4
By Paul Lister

IT’S FOUR! Alfie Livermore fires home Whitley Bay’s fourth goal
PICTURE: Jon Palmer

FOUR-TIME FA Vase winners Whitley Bay swept aside debutants Darlington Town at Eastbourne Community Stadium to set up a home tie against Knaresborough Town in the second qualifying round.
Goals from Mechack Kanda, Mackenzie Sharpe, teenage forward Layton Campbell and Alfie Livermore helped the Seahorses – unbeaten Northern League Division One leaders – see off their sp-Division Two opponents, who formed only in 2018.
