Bottesford United 1-0 Gainsborough Trinity: Reece seals it for the Poachers

BOTTESFORD U 1

GAINSBORO’ TR 0

BOTTESFORD Town claimed something of a pre-season scalp after Reece Moody’s 88th-minute strike earned the Poachers victory over a Gainsborough Trinity side playing two levels above.

NPL outfit Gainsborough included six trialists in their starting eleven – the Holy Blues’ first game for 249 days.

Ben Johnson went close for the hosts when he fired just over, veteran Neal Bishop replying at the other end.

Trinity’s Toby Gould also went close for the visitors, who made six changes at the break.

Bottesford also made substitutions during the second half as both sides searched for a breakthrough.

Trinity’s Jack Gibson dragged a shot wide from just outside the box before Moody struck at the death.

A free-kick to the back post was headed into the path of Moody who made no mistake from close in.

A Trinity trialist fired over late on but the Northern Counties East Premier side held on to their hard-earned victory.

STAR MAN: Ben Johnson (Bottesford)

ENTERTAINMENT: ★★★☆☆