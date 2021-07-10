Bognor Regis Town 0-3: Bognor left beached by Burton

By Liam Goodley

BOGNOR REGIS 0

BURTON ALBION 3

BOGNOR REGIS fell to their first defeat against a strong Football League outfit in Burton Albion with three unanswered goals.

But this proved a great workout for the 14 players representing the Rocks at Nyewood Lane for the first time since November last year.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers went in front on 26 minutes. Omari Patrick received the ball from a short corner before firing it in and it was a triallist who smacked it in with his first touch.

Bognor hit back and went close to an equaliser when Calvin Davies picked out Ashton Leigh...