Dorking Wanderers 4-0 Leatherhead: Wands make it a hat-trick

DORKING W 4
LEATHERHEAD 0
DORKING Wanderers retained the Surrey Advertiser Trophy for the third consecutive season with a comfortable victory over local rivals Leatherhead at a sun-soaked Meadowbank.
The hosts suffered an early scare in the opening minute as Tanners skipper Will Salmon had a shot blocked from close range following a dangerous free-kick delivery.
But Wanderers quickly found their passing rhythm and went on to dominate thereafter.
Jason Prior slammed home the opener on 12 minutes, before bagging a second just three minutes later, quickly pouncing on Bobby-J...
