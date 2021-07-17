Dorking Wanderers, General, National League South

Dorking Wanderers 4-0 Leatherhead: Wands make it a hat-trick

By Les Freeland

DORKING W 4
LEATHERHEAD 0
DORKING Wanderers retained the Surrey Advertiser Trophy for the third consecutive season with a comfortable victory over local rivals Leatherhead at a sun-soaked Meadowbank.

The hosts suffered an early scare in the opening minute as Tanners skipper Will Salmon had a shot blocked from close range following a dangerous free-kick delivery.
But Wanderers quickly found their passing rhythm and went on to dominate thereafter.
Jason Prior slammed home the opener on 12 minutes, before bagging a second just three minutes later, quickly pouncing on Bobby-J...

