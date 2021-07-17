Whitley Bay 0-0 Whitby Town: Bay denied by the woodwork

By Rob Chilton

WHITLEY BAY 0

WHITBY TOWN 0

WHITLEY BAY held Northern Premier League outfit Whitby Town to a goalless draw at Hillheads.

A hot afternoon on Tyneside saw Bay twice rattle the woodwork in the second half as they threatened to pull off a surprise against their higher level opponents.

Seahorses’ front man Marcus Giles spurned a good opening in each half, Whitby only occasionally a threat.

Bay keeper Dan Lister saved well from Coleby Shepherd’s free-kick before Giles shot wide when well-placed.

A Whitby trialist shot across goal before Richard Coulson crashed a shot against the ...