Bath City 3-3 Gloucester City: Young hits a late stunner

By Mark Stillman

BATH CITY 3

GLOUCESTER C 3

JORDAN YOUNG’S extraordinary stoppage time goal from the halfway line secured a draw for Gloucester at Bath.

The Tigers had come back from 2-0 down at Twerton Park but had the final say in a thriller.

Bath took a 35th minute lead when debutant Elliott Frear’s 25-yarder deflected past Jake Cole.

Cody Cooke nodded in his sixth goal in six friendlies after Cole palmed Mo Dabre’s shot to the forward.

Matt McClure halved the deficit after the break when Kevin Dawson’s disguised pass freed the striker who stroked past Will Fuller.

McClure added anothe...