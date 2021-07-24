FC United of Manchester 3-1 Enfield Town: Main man is Trophy hero

By Ben Hughes

FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER 3

Main 4,30, Linney 70

ENFIELD TOWN 1

Sawaneh 84

UP FOR THE CUP: FC United’s Michael Potts with the Brian Lomax Trophy

PICTURE: Mark Lee

FC United secured an outright win of the Brian Lomax Trophy for only the second time with a dominant performance over Enfield Town.

Cedric Main hit a first-half double, which was added to by Regan Linney before a late Enfield consolation.

FC United manager Neil Reynolds at full-time expressing his desire for his team to aim for more accolades this season.

“We’ve got a hungry dressing room there, and we want to b...