FC United of Manchester 3-1 Enfield Town: Main man is Trophy hero

By Ben Hughes
FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER 3
Main 4,30, Linney 70
ENFIELD TOWN 1
Sawaneh 84
UP FOR THE CUP: FC United’s Michael Potts with the Brian Lomax Trophy
PICTURE: Mark Lee
FC United secured an outright win of the Brian Lomax Trophy for only the second time with a dominant performance over Enfield Town.
Cedric Main hit a first-half double, which was added to by Regan Linney before a late Enfield consolation.
FC United manager Neil Reynolds at full-time expressing his desire for his team to aim for more accolades this season.
“We’ve got a hungry dressing room there, and we want to b...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login