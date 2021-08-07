Whitby Town 2-1 Darlington: Hazel’s got ’em quaking

By Andrew Snaith

WHITBY TOWN 2

DARLINGTON 1

WHITBY beat higher-ranked opponents Darlington in this all-North-East affair, a week before the start of Town’s Northern Premier League campaign.

Jacob Hazel was the hero with a goal in each half against the National League North side.

The former Frickley man first struck on 11 minutes as goalkeeper Shane Bland’s long clearance left him one on one with Bland’s opposite number Tommy Taylor and Hazel lobbed the onrushing gloveman for 1-0.

However, Darlington were level, within seven minutes, as Jake Cassidy react quickest to a loose ball to beat B...