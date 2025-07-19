General
ALUN READY TO CALL IN THE CAVALRY
STEELY DEFENDING SHUTS OUT IRON
By Martin Jones GAINSBORO’ TRINITY 1 SCUNTHORPE UTD 0 SCUNTHORPE United failed to score for the first time in pre-season as a late goal from a Trialist downed them at a watery Northolme in this all Lincolnshire affair. The Iron’s summer signing from Gainsborough, Declan Howe, had the ball in...
HUGHES’ BOYS MAKE A MARK
Newbies Carlisle Coast it By Josh Knowles NO WAY PAST: Fylde’s Faris Mohammed, left, battles for the ball PICTURE: Steve Mclellan AFC FYLDE 0 CARLISLE UNITED 2 MARK Hughes’ Carlisle United showed they are ready for the rigours of a National League campaign with a comfortable victory at AFC Fylde....
DAFYDD DENIED BY WELSH COUNTERPARTS
By Charlie Barnett GLOUCESTER CITY 1 BARRY TOWN UTD 2 BARRY Town United gave a solid representation for the Welsh Leagues as they saw off Gloucester City in a fairly routine victory. New City boss Dafydd Williams would’ve loved to have picked up a win against one of the teams...
IT’S TEN OUT OF TEN FOR THE FANS IN A THRILLER
By Dominic Lloyd FARNBOROUGH 4 SOUTHAMPTON XI 6 NATIONAL League South Farnborough played out a ten-goal thriller against Southampton’s U21 side in an extended pre-season friendly consisting of four 30-minute quarters. Spencer Day’s Boro unlocked the Southampton defence on 42 minutes when substitute Trialist F finished calmly after a clever...