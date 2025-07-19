General
NEWCOMERS PARADED BY UNITED BOSS
More in General
-
BULLS CHARGE IN FOR WINNING START
By David Lawrence S.CLUB INKBERROW 0 HEREFORD 2 HEREFORD kicked off a busy weekend with victory at Southern League Division One South side Sporting Club Inkberrow on Friday night. In a double header for Paul Caddis’ Bulls, with a trip to Malvern Town taking place yesterday, they found themselves on...
-
SILVA’S SO QUICK TO INSPIRE A FINE SHOW
By Tony Dolbear SUTTON UNITED 2 AFC WIMBLEDON 0 SUTTON UNITED claimed a second League One scalp in the space of five days as they followed up Tuesday’s defeat of Wycombe with a deserved victory against AFC Wimbledon. The National League U’s were in front from the fifth minute when...
-
GULLS HIT HEIGHTS IN COMFY WIN
By Steve Harris TORQUAY UNITED 3 NEWPORT COUNTY 1 A DOMINANT first display sealed a comfortable victory for Torquay United over their League Two opponents Newport County. First half goals from Dylan Morgan, Jordan Dyer and Louis Dennis secured the win for the Gulls and manager Paul Wotton was pleased...
-
BUCKS AND BURY TAKE A SHARE OF THE SPOILS
By Elliott Steadman BUXTON 1 BURY 1 NATIONAL League North side Buxton returned from their pre-season trip to Ireland with a hard-fought draw against Step 4 new boys Bury. Both goals came in the first half and it was the home side who started the stronger – new signing Deniche...