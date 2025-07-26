Connect with us

General

FIRE LEAVES FARM IN A FIX

By Jon Couch

GUTTED: A burnt-out vehicle caused widespread fire damage to Bristol Manor Farm’s ground on Friday night
PICTURE: Bristol Manor Farm FC

STEP 4 side Bristol Manor Farm face a potentially crippling repair bill to start the new season after a mindless act of vandalism on Friday night destroyed their pitch, goalposts and fenced surrounds.
Stunned Farm chiefs turned up at The Creek yesterday morning to open the stadium for their pre-season friendly against Avonmouth, only to discover what appeared to be a burnt out van in one of the goalmouths amidst widespread fir...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in General

  •

    GRAYSON’S LAST LAUGH WITH OLD PALS LEEDS

    HARTLEPOOL UTD 3 LEEDS UNITED XI 0 By Rob Kelly HARTLEPOOL extended their pre-season winning run to five when three unanswered second-half goals sunk a Leeds XI. Two goals inside five minutes from Jack Hunter and Danny Johnson put Pools on their way before trialist Josh Donaldson rounded matters off....

  •

    BRADBURYS ALL SQUARE AFTER DRAW

    HAVANT & W’VILLE 2 DAGENHAM & RED 2 By Josh Verroken DAGENHAM boss Lee Bradbury and Havant striker son Harvey shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in which the Hawks were on top for large periods. It was the visitors who started on the front foot with Ben Dudzinski...

  •

    ZAK BRACE IS JUST SO FOUR-SOME FOR SAINTS

    HALESOWEN TN 0 BRACKLEY TOWN 4 By David Johnson ZAK Brown struck twice as newly-promoted National League Brackley Town recorded a convincing four-goal trouncing of disappointing Halesowen. The Saints dominated early play as Michael Nottingham’s fourth minute header was turned away for a corner by goalkeeper Dan Platt who then...

  •

    MURRAY’S BANK-ED A NEW HERO IN ACE LIAM

    STOURBRIDGE 0 KIDDERMINSTER H 1 By Nick Pullen ACADEMY prospect Liam Banks belted home a wonder goal to seal a slender success for Adam Murray’s National League North Kidderminster. Banks produced an individual piece of brilliance to set himself up and let fly with a pearler from almost 30 yards...