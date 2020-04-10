Coronavirus battle: East Grinstead Town book boss for bouncing back

BetVictor Isthmian League East Grinstead Town say their manager Leigh Dynan is ready to bounce back after the coronavirus crisis.

Appointed as the successor to Matt Longhurst before Christmas, the former Kingstonian and Whyteleafe boss is looking forward to taking to the touchline at East Court for the return of football next season alongside his number two Danny Masters after agreeing a new deal.

The Isthmian League South East Division club’s officials have big plans for their seventh season at Step 4 after avoiding the possibility of relegation last month when the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus crisis.

As well as forming an U23s side next season and strengthening their youth section with new U9s and U10s, the Wasps are looking to develop their disability team and strengthen their existing partnership with Crawley Wasps Ladies who played matches at East Court before the campaign was abandoned and written off.

He told the club’s website: “I felt we were definitely making progress and whether that would have been enough to see us climb off the bottom of the table and avoid a play-off by our own means we will never know.

“You could say we have been fortunate, and I have sympathy for clubs who have worked hard to get into promotion positions and been denied the opportunity to go up. But that’s the situation and we have to use it to our advantage.

“We have more time to plan for the new season and I am really looking forward to putting together a competitive squad for when we start playing again. Danny is an important part of the management team and I’m pleased he’s still with us.

“There is only so much we can do at the moment and everyone’s priority has to be the health of themselves and their families. But we look forward to being back on the pitch some time later this year.”

Dynan’s Kingstonian side were on course for the play-offs before he was sacked in February 2019 after a sixth straight defeat, a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Dorking Wanderers as they marched towards promotion.

