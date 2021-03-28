Cheadle Town: Chris Davies created a global success

By Phil Brennan

GRAND STAGE: Grasmere Rovers famously played at the Estadio Aztec in Mexico in 1970

PICTURE: Alamy

ONE night in December 1960, Chris Davies was on his way to his home on Grasmere Avenue in Stockport. As had happened several times previously, the Stockbrokers clerk stopped to chat with youngsters that played football nearby.

On this occasion, however, he was asked a question that would change his life forever.

“I would often talk to the lads about football on my way home from work,” he explained. “One of them, Barrie Dean, was really enthusiastic about playing for a team b...