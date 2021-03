The 2021-22 National League season will kick off at Step 2 on Saturday August 14 with Step 1 starting a week later.

The National League North and South – declared null and void for 2020-21 last month – will tee off on the second Saturday of August with the Step 1 National League division – allowed to continue – kicking off on Saturday August 21.

No dates have yet been announced for the restart of the season at Steps 3-6.