D-Day to force a vote on National League board

By David Richardson

Picture: Alamy

MAIDSTONE United co-owner Oliver Ash hopes more National League clubs will come forward this weekend and register their support to hold a vote of no confidence in the league’s board and chairman Brian Barwick ahead of tomorrow’s deadline.

The Stones, alongside National League South rivals Dorking Wanderers, wrote to all members this week calling for an Extraordinary General Meeting to debate the governance of the league.

The letter accepted it wasn’t the “perfect solution” to the problems faced over the last 12 months, but a result of the management of t...