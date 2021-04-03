Sutton United: Goodliffes know just how to enjoy the good life together

By DAVID RICHARDSON
DAD DON GOOD! Jason Goodliffe parades the Conference South trophy at AFC Wimbledon with a young Ben in admiration
SUTTON United have a bond like a family – for two of their first team members that is reality.
Assistant manager Jason Goodliffe and his centre-back son Ben are loving life together with the U’s as they bid to reach the Football League for the very first time.
The NLP sat down with the pair – on Zoom – to find out how the dynamic works…
BEN GOODLIFFE: The number one rule we had when we both joined was don’t mix father and son when we’re at football. We sig...
