St David has it to a noble art

By Sean Cole

SAINT AND A WINNER: David Noble in action for St Albans City

PICTURE: Ian Randall

ST ALBANS CITY midfielder David Noble was once one of the most highly-rated prospects in English football.

A key component of Arsenal’s 2000 FA Youth Cup winning side, he left without making a single first-team appearance for his boyhood club, but still carved out a long career.

There’s pride at what he achieved, tinged with disappointment at falling short of his undoubted potential. An elegant and technically gifted midfielder, who idolised players like Paul Merson, Zinedine Zidane and Paul Ga...