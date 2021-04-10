Atta Boy! Loughborough Dynamo boss Lee Attenborough is on a high

By Matt Badcock



YOUNG GUN: Lee Attenborough is thought to have became the youngest manager in Northern Premier League history when he took over at Loughborough Dynamo, aged 27

PICTURE: Will Kilpatrick

LEE ATTENBOROUGH may only be 30 years of age but the Loughborough Dynamo boss hopes the results since he took over three years ago are showing that age is no barrier.

Thought to be the youngest manager in Northern Premier League history when he stepped up from his role as Peter Ward’s assistant aged 27, the Step 4 club have been up an upward trend ever since.

Joint-top with Leek Town w...