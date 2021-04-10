‘My guy’ Lee Collins will forever be with us – Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll

‘OUR CAPTAIN’: Yeovil Town manager Darren Sarll, left, with Lee Collins PICTURE: Pinnacle

YEOVIL TOWN manager Darren Sarll says Lee Collins will always be by the Glovers’ side in a tribute to their club captain, who died last week.

The football world united in grief for the former Port Vale, Northampton Town and Mansfield Town defender’s. He was 32.

An inquest held earlier this week heard Collins was found dead in his hotel room after he didn’t show up for training on March 31 which prompted concerns for his welfare.

Yeovil’s fixture against Aldershot Town yesterday was postponed as has Tuesday’s match with Maidenhead United.

In an open letter, Yeovil manager Sarll wrote: “I want to thank him for his unwavering trust and loyalty over the last 20 months.

“To say we were close is an understatement, he was and is ‘MY GUY’. I will remember his strength of character, his undeniable playing ability and his will to win. It will always make me smile when I reminisce about our times together behind the scenes at Huish Park and I know all those that shared a changing room with him will understand this sentiment and feel the same. He was one of a kind and I will miss him greatly.

“Lee and I came here to win, to achieve and create the most wonderful lasting memories, and that is what we are going to do, with our #4 always by our side.” Sarll thanked the National League and fellow clubs for their support, with all games over the Easter weekend proceeded by a minute’s silence.

Flowers and tributes have also been laid outside their Huish Park home.

Sarll wrote: “Nothing in life can prepare you for what has happened in the last week.

“The sadness that has consumed all of us at Huish Park has been overwhelming – each of us attempting to cope in our own different ways. In the depths of this darkness though I think is it important to acknowledge just how many people have messaged, called and paid their respects to the man we called captain.

“On behalf of all the players and the management team we cannot thank you enough. The support and love you have offered, once again, demonstrates the power of football and the family it creates.

“The ground has been flooded with flowers, scarves, shirts and messages paying respects to Lee.

“Seeing this visible representation of our shared love for Lee grow day by day, has brought me great comfort. Huish Park is where I spent the majority of my time with Lee, and at the moment this is where I feel his sudden loss most intensely.

‘Our glue’

“In respect to Lee’s teammates, they are all dealing with his loss in their own individual way, and we will do all we can to support them through this immensely challenging time.

“One of Lee’s teammates recently described Lee as “our glue” and I take great comfort in thinking of him in that way.

“What better tribute could there be to our captain than that – through his immense skill as a leader he brought the changing room together and when necessary, kept it in line!

“Even now as we process his loss, we are united again through Lee with our fans and with his family. Once again, he is ‘our glue’.”

The hearing has been adjourned until July.

A fund has been set-up for his family at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ simon-woodland-47

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samar itans.org to find your nearest branch