Do I like that for new Grantham Town boss Carlton Palmer!

By Tom Scott

GRANTHAM Town chairman Darren Ashton admits Carlton Palmer’s shock return to management is a major coup for the Gingerbreads – but he insists he wasn’t lured by just his name alone.

Palmer, the former Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry and England international, hasn’t been in the hot seat of any club since leaving Mansfield Town in 2005.

Picture: Alamy

Now the 55-year-old, famed for the ‘Do I Not Like That ‘quote from his former England boss Graham Taylor, has been tasked with preparing Grantham’s new season in the NPL Premier Division after the club fought off EFL clubs for his ...