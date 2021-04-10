New National League chief must give a voice to step two clubs

By David Richardson and Matt Badcock

FIGHT OUR CORNER! Representatives of Step 2 clubs are now pushing for a leading voice following the resignation of National League chairman

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

STEP 2 club chairmen have told The NLP they want outgoing National League chairman Brian Barwick’s successor to hear their voices.

Former Football Association chief Barwick will step down at the end of the season after six years at the helm.

Praised for landing the National League’s long-running broadcast deal with BT Sport, among other commercial deals, it has however been a challenging 1...