England star Nick Pope reunited with goalposts from former club York City

MEMORABILIA: England goalkeeper Nick Pope has bought the goalposts at York City’s former Bootham Crescent home PICTURE: Alamy

ENGLAND and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has bought a set of goalposts from his former club York City – but admits he has no idea how’ll he get them home!

The 28-year-old snapped up the memorabilia from the club which has been auctioning more than 130 items from Bootham Crescent following their new stadium move earlier this year.

Pope played on loan for the Minstermen in League Two during 2013-14 as they reached the play-offs, having started his career in Non-League at Bury Town and also playing for Harrow Borough, Welling United, Cambridge United and Aldershot Town during spells away from Charlton Athletic.

In the club’s blind auction, Pope, who is likely to be part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros this summer, won a set of goalposts but now has to work out how to get them back to his house.

“I thought we’d cross that bridge if I won the bid and then I did and I’m still not sure how we’re going to do it!” he told BBC Radio York.

“I bid on it because it coincided with my garden getting renovated and I just thought there was a nice space at the end for it.

“I still follow them on social media and keep an eye on the results. They played an important part in my career so it’s nice to keep an eye on them.”