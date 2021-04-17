The Non-League Paper is with you always!

THIS is a strange time for us football fans. No games to go to, most of the leagues suspended, and, with uncertainty over the current situation, you might think it’d be tricky to pick up a copy of The Non-League Paper.

We at The NLP pride ourselves on giving you all the grassroots reporting you need, every week of the year, come rain or shine or, in this case, global pandemic.

We want to keep the paper going, now more than ever, but with potential closures and self-isolating and social distancing coming into effect, we’re presented with a problem; how do our regular print readers get their copy if they can’t leave the house or their local shop isn’t open?

The Non-League Paper digital edition is the perfect solution; easy to access and read first thing on a Sunday morning, an NLP digital subscription means you never have to miss an issue – and are even able to look back over past editions, perfect for any quarantine-enforced nostalgia. Follow the easy step-by-step guide below and in no time you’ll have access to The Non-League Paper, past, present and future, direct to your phone, computer or tablet!

HOW TO GET YOUR DIGITAL EDITION…

STEP 1: Head to www.thenonleaguefootballpaper.com/subscriptions

STEP 2: Scroll down to the Digital Edition section and click ‘Find Out More…’

STEP 3: Select which subscription you want: one-year (£49.99), six month (£29.99), three month (£15.99) or single edition (£1.49).

STEP 4: Enter your name, email address and a password – the stronger the better!

STEP 5: You’ll be directed through to PayPal where you can purchase your subscription using debit or credit card – YOU DON’T NEED A PAYPAL ACCOUNT TO PAY