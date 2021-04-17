FA deserve praise says Hashtag United manager Spencer Owen

By David Richardson

REAPING OUR REWARDS: Hashtag United are set to benefit from the FA’s new restructing plans after an impressive two-year record from 2019-21

HASHTAG United owner-chairman Spencer Owen has praised the FA Alliance and Leagues committees for recommending that the National League System restructure goes ahead this summer – rewarding clubs who have performed consistently over the past two seasons.

The Northern Premier League will administer a new division at Step 4, with two created at Step 5 while Step 6 is reduced to 17.

To fill the gaps, 110 clubs will be ...