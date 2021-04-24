Ben Strevens strives for perfection after agreeing Eastleigh extension

By Matt Badcock

Picture: Alamy

BEN STREVENS says he heard everything he needed to from Eastleigh before penning a two-year extension as manager – and he says the Spitfires’ transformed approach gives them the platform for a bright future.

Strevens, who has signed until the end of the 2022-23 season, has had more than 100 games in charge of the National League club since taking over in 2018 and they are giving everything to break into the play-offs this term.

That would be a second post-season appearance under Strevens after the south coast outfit reached the semi-finals in his f...