New funding to light up Warrington Town

AWARD: Toby McCormac, left

WARRINGTON Town have earned their place in the spotlight – after winning a national competition to improve their floodlights.

The NPL Premier Division side were selected to receive 12 sample LED floodlights from Dutch hi-tech light supplier Lumosa, replacing their dated halide systems.

A total of 62 entries from clubs across the country were considered by organisers Sports Ground Development before a short list of 20 was drawn up.

In the end, all three members of the judging panel agreed that The Wire were worthy winners with their Cantilever Park stadium registered a low light reading, while also using a fair chunk of energy.

Now the club will benefit from much higher quality lights at a fraction of the cost and pollution impact.

Warrington chairman Toby Macormac commented: “I am utterly overwhelmed to have won this amazing competition.

“It’s been a really difficult time for us over the last twelve months and a win of this magnitude will be a huge lift for the club.

“Floodlighting was a major issue on our journey to the next level of ground grading and winning this will enable us to achieve that goal and enhance the match day experience for everyone who visits.”

As a boost to the 61 other clubs who were selected, Sports Ground Development have agreed to contribute £2,000 towards any floodlight installation before the end of 2022.

With the Football Foundation now funding LED lighting on grass pitches, more and more clubs are expected to make that switch as the energy cost savings can be as much as 70 per cent.

So, if the cost to replace purely the lamps with LED fittings is around £23,000 + VAT and you only need to find 30% or £6,900 + VAT of that yourselves, the payback period is going to be that much shorter than halide systems.