FC United’s rebels got their wish with fan ownership model

By David Richardson

POWER OF THE PEOPLE: FC United have gained success from a fan-owned model

PICTURE: Alamy

FC UNITED of Manchester manager Neil Reynolds believes more football fans will be in favour of the fan-ownership model at clubs following the collapse of the European Super League.

The Red Rebels were formed by disgruntled Manchester United supporters in 2005 following the takeover of American billionaire Malcolm Glazer.

The not-for-profit club, that can never be bought by an individual or company, has risen from Step 6 to the Northern Premier League at Step 3 on a one-member, o...