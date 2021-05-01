There is no ‘I’ in team for Concord Rangers manager Danny Scopes

DANNY SCOPES has lavished praise on his Concord Rangers backroom staff ahead of Monday's FA Trophy Final.

“It’s not all about me – we’ve got a great group,”

Scopes told The NLP. “My kitman, Darren Leech, grew up across the road and we’ve got boys who are now in the U18s together. We joined as coaches when our boys were Under 7s and went through all the way. We’ve been on park pitches, picked the dog muck up and put the goals up for years. For him to have this day and put the kit out at Wembley is great.

“Lee Minshull, my assistant, has been to Wembley with AFC Wimbledon and Newport and he’s...