Shaun Pearson looking forward to getting back in the old routine at Grimsby Town

By MATT BADCOCK

REMEMBER Mick Godber? A fear-some Non-League striker for the likes of Retford and Sheffield FC Chris Wilder once signed to form ‘The God Squad’ along with Micky Goddard at Alfreton.

Shaun Pearson certainly recalls going up against the well-known goal machine. And, the defender, says it’s players like Godber in Non- League’s backwaters that helped shaped the long senior career that has just seen the 32-year-old return to Grimsby Town on a two-year deal.

“I always remember playing against Mick Godber, a centre forward who played for Retford and Sheffield,” Pearson tells The N...