Jovial Gary Johnson so happy to stay with Torquay United

By David Richardson

GARY Johnson extended his deal at Torquay United on the eve of their play-off semi-final with Notts County due to the “quality of life”.

The 65-year-old joined the Gulls as manager in September 2018 and led them to the National League South title.

They finished 14th on points-per-game in their first season back in the top-flight before coming second this term.

Johnson signed the new deal 24 hours before yesterday’s crucial match to continue the task of returning to the Football League.

“I’m very pleased to sign a new deal, I’m certainly very happy at the club and I thin...