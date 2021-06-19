Peter Nolan named as new FC Elmstead boss

FC ELMSTEAD have named Peter Nolan as their new manager.

Nolan, who had been in charge of the Kent County League side outfit Halls AFC, was previously a member of the management team at Forest Hill Park.

At the Southern Counties East Division One club, Nolan will fill the gap left by Ennio Gonnella, who joined Kent Football United at the start of last month.

Since Gonnella’s departure, Elmstead have gone on to reach the final of the London Senior Trophy last month.

A club statement said that Nolan’s appointment would be “a new era for the club and we look forward to him building a competitive team and hopefully a successful one.”